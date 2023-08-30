New COA Building Back at Chatham Town Meeting

CHATHAM – The debate on Chatham’s potential new Council on Aging building is heating up as town meeting draws closer. The almost $11 million project proposal for 1610 main street has been struck down twice at previous town meetings, once by just a single vote.

Those for the project say the two-story facility would have multiple benefits for the community at large, including as a shelter location in times of major storms or other emergencies.

Those against the project say costs have gotten out of hand for the facility amid other town priorities, such as recent wastewater initiatives and other infrastructure upgrades.

The latest cost estimates are an about $2.7 million dollar increase since initial plans were made in 2020.

A public form will allow residents to make their voices heard on September 12 at 5:30 pm at the town office annex. The meeting will be available remotely in addition to in-person.

Chatham town meeting will be held on September 18.