NOAA Releases Offshore Wind Strategy to Avoid Dangers for Endangered Whales

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – NOAA Fisheries and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) have announced their final joint strategy to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales as the burgeoning offshore wind industry continues to develop, though marine animal advocates say it’s not enough.

Immediate mitigation efforts include avoiding leasing in areas that may impact right whale habitat and providing guidance to developers on sound testing to ensure that noise levels from offshore wind activities do not exceed set thresholds.

The New England Aquarium applauded the move, encouraging use of scientific information on vessel strike reduction and data sharing. However, they said it’s not specific enough on further mitigation efforts.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring offshore wind energy development is done in a responsible manner,” said BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein in a statement.

“That’s why we have increased our efforts to develop a strategy — based on the best available science — that will allow us to protect the North Atlantic right whale while meeting our offshore wind goals that are necessary to curb climate change and protect the environment.”

The endangered species is a common sight off of Cape Cod’s shores, where they come every year to feed and raise their young. There are approximately 360 individuals remaining, including fewer than 70 reproductively active females.

NOAA’s outline of the strategy can be found on their website.