Nonprofit Hopes to Purchase Cape Cod Sea Camps Property

BREWSTER – Former Cape Cod Sea Camps staff, campers and supporters have come together to acquire the site after its announcement late last year that the camp would be closing after 99 years of operation.

The Brewster Flats Foundation nonprofit corporation formed shortly after the announcement and includes over 500 members with the goal of acquiring the land and facilities located at 3057 Main Street in Brewster and turning it into a nonprofit children’s camp.

They hope to maintain the core values of the camp as well as make its facilities more accessible to more members of the community, increase programming in support of coastal ecology and conservation and preserve the grounds on which the camp stood.

Brewster Flats Foundation President Jim Fay said there will likely be other interested parties in the piece of real estate.

“There are going to be other interested parties. This is in so many ways a developer’s dream, to have access to 55 acres with private bay frontage in Brewster. This is not a common opportunity. Therefore we need to be as intelligently informed as possible,” said Fay.

Fay said that the organization has also been working with the town, local legislators and the community in order to get the funding necessary to acquire the property and turn it into the land preservation they want it to be.

“It’s going to take private donations, it’s going to take corporate donations, grants, and we’re going to need to seek out partnerships with municipalities as well as land trusts and conservation trusts who all see in it the common benefit of holding onto this really unique piece of land,” said Fay.

Fay said that he ultimately hopes to see the property offer accessible, year-round camp-based services for all members of the community.