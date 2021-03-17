Offshore Wind Farm Pushing for Fall Construction

BARNSTABLE – Vineyard Wind said that they are pushing for a fall construction date for the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore energy utility project.

It would be the first utility-scale offshore wind power of its kind in federal waters and is expected to provide enough electricity for 400,000 homes.

“Very likely, we’re going to be starting construction in the fall. We hope to continue this level of outreach in the fall as we approach construction and there’s actual movement going on,” said Director of Public Affairs Nate Mayo at a recent Barnstable Town Council meeting.

Mayo said that they provide updates on the project throughout the spring and prior to the beginning of construction.

“Roadways are going to get opened up and there will be machines out there, so we want to make sure there’s no surprises as best we can by keeping the neighborhood informed and keeping regular liaison,” said Mayo.

The project is in the final stages of the federal permitting process, now that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has released the Final Environmental Impact Statement for Vineyard 1.

State and local permitting processes for the utility project are already complete, said Mayo.

Vineyard Wind said that the project will begin delivering electricity to residents in 2023.