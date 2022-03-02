Opponents of Mashpee Wampanoag Casino Plan Sue Again

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A group of anti-casino residents in Taunton are suing the federal government for a second time over tribal reservation land rights.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe plans a $1 billion resort casino in East Taunton.

The Cape Cod Times reported Monday that the residents argue a casino would alter and dominate the neighborhood.

The residents also say the tribe isn’t eligible for a reservation because it wasn’t an officially recognized tribe in 1934.

That’s the year the federal Indian Reorganization Act became law.

The tribe’s chairman Brian Weeden said he’s unfazed by the new suit.

The Associated Press