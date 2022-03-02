You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Opponents of Mashpee Wampanoag Casino Plan Sue Again

Opponents of Mashpee Wampanoag Casino Plan Sue Again

March 2, 2022

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A group of anti-casino residents in Taunton are suing the federal government for a second time over tribal reservation land rights.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe plans a $1 billion resort casino in East Taunton.

The Cape Cod Times reported Monday that the residents argue a casino would alter and dominate the neighborhood.

The residents also say the tribe isn’t eligible for a reservation because it wasn’t an officially recognized tribe in 1934.

That’s the year the federal Indian Reorganization Act became law.

The tribe’s chairman Brian Weeden said he’s unfazed by the new suit.

The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 