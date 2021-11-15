You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Parts of Northern New England See Season’s 1st Snowfall

Parts of Northern New England See Season's 1st Snowfall

November 15, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Residents in parts of northern New England recently woke up to the first substantial snowfall of the season.

Thanks to a cold front, rain turned into snow Saturday evening over a large swath that stretched from middle Vermont across New Hampshire and into western Maine. New Hampshire’s Mount Washington recorded 5 inches of snow. Other areas saw snowfall of up to 4 inches, mostly in mountains.

Meteorologists say the arrival of colder weather means it’s time for New Englanders to get leaves raked and complete yardwork before the ground freezes.

From The Associated Press

