Patriots And Mac Jones Part Ways

March 15, 2024

FOXBORO – The New England Patriots are moving onto a new quarterback for the first time since Tom Brady left the team.

The Patriots traded Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a draft pick this week.

In three seasons starting for New England, Jones threw 46 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions. The Patriots finished with their worst record last season since 2000, right before Brady took over the quarterback job from Drew Bledsoe and helped the team win six Super Bowls.

Jones said he will always be grateful for his time in New England and the opportunity to start his career in the NFL.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

