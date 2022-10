HYANNIS – Pavement milling will impact the stretch of Route 132 between the Airport Rotary and intersection with Bearses Way in Hyannis next week.

Beginning Monday, work will take place from 7 am to 4:30 pm to replace drainage structures, mill existing pavement, and apply new roadway markings.

Through traffic will be maintained, though some lane closures are expected. Police details will be in the area directing traffic.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while in the area.