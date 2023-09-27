You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Powerball Jackpot Up to $850M, Fourth Largest in History

Powerball Jackpot Up to $850M, Fourth Largest in History

September 27, 2023

HYANNIS – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is up to an estimated $850 million dollars. If hit, this jackpot would be the fourth largest in Powerball history and the latest in a string of record-breaking lottery figures.

The cash option on the prize is about $400 million.

Lottery officials urge residents to play responsibly and within their means.

The following is the full statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission:

The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, September 27 drawing has been raised to an estimated $850 million. The cash option on the prize is now an estimated $397.4 million. If hit, this jackpot would be the fourth-largest in Powerball history.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be the thirtieth since the jackpot was last hit July 19, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, FL.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $10.8 million, with a cash option of $7.21 million. This is the game’s largest jackpot since September 10, 2022, when a record $16.35 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ware.

Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 each and are only available in Massachusetts. Tickets can be purchased until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Megabucks Doubler drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 