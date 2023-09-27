Powerball Jackpot Up to $850M, Fourth Largest in History

HYANNIS – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is up to an estimated $850 million dollars. If hit, this jackpot would be the fourth largest in Powerball history and the latest in a string of record-breaking lottery figures.
The cash option on the prize is about $400 million.
Lottery officials urge residents to play responsibly and within their means.
The following is the full statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission:
The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, September 27 drawing has been raised to an estimated $850 million. The cash option on the prize is now an estimated $397.4 million. If hit, this jackpot would be the fourth-largest in Powerball history.
Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be the thirtieth since the jackpot was last hit July 19, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, FL.
The Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $10.8 million, with a cash option of $7.21 million. This is the game’s largest jackpot since September 10, 2022, when a record $16.35 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ware.
Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 each and are only available in Massachusetts. Tickets can be purchased until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Megabucks Doubler drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m.