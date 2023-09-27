Powerball Jackpot Up to $850M, Fourth Largest in History

HYANNIS – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is up to an estimated $850 million dollars. If hit, this jackpot would be the fourth largest in Powerball history and the latest in a string of record-breaking lottery figures.

The cash option on the prize is about $400 million.

Lottery officials urge residents to play responsibly and within their means.

The following is the full statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission: