Powerball Jackpot Up to Fourth-Largest

HYANNIS – The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing is an estimated $785 million dollars with a cash option of $367 million.
If it is hit it would be the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history.
Lottery officials urge residents to play responsibly and within their means.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Monday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.
Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, FL.