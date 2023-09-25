You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Powerball Jackpot Up to Fourth-Largest

September 25, 2023

HYANNIS – The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing is an estimated $785 million dollars with a cash option of $367 million.

If it is hit it would be the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Lottery officials urge residents to play responsibly and within their means.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Monday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, FL.

