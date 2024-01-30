Provincetown Manager Proposes Dissolving Pier Committee

PROVINCETOWN – Just as Provincetown receives $800,000 in state funds for the MacMillan Pier improvement project, Town Manager Alex Morse has requested the select board dissolve the Public Pier Corporation that has steward the area under lease for over 20 years.

In a letter to the select board, Morse said he believes the corporation has fulfilled its mission of revitalizing the area and turning it into a vital economic asset, and its responsibilities should now be reverted to the town.

A town meeting vote would be required to dissolve the corporation, after which the town would assume all existing legal obligations like debts and contracts.

The town and Pier Corporation have invested nearly $20 million dollars in funding during the corporation’s existence, including a complete reconstruction of the pier in 2000.

According to the town manager, MacMillan Pier has become far more useful to the fishing industry after years of upgrades, with a current day catch value of approximately $8 million dollars.