You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Provincetown Manager Proposes Dissolving Pier Committee

Provincetown Manager Proposes Dissolving Pier Committee

January 30, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – Just as Provincetown receives $800,000 in state funds for the MacMillan Pier improvement project, Town Manager Alex Morse has requested the select board dissolve the Public Pier Corporation that has steward the area under lease for over 20 years.

In a letter to the select board, Morse said he believes the corporation has fulfilled its mission of revitalizing the area and turning it into a vital economic asset, and its responsibilities should now be reverted to the town.

A town meeting vote would be required to dissolve the corporation, after which the town would assume all existing legal obligations like debts and contracts.

The town and Pier Corporation have invested nearly $20 million dollars in funding during the corporation’s existence, including a complete reconstruction of the pier in 2000.

According to the town manager, MacMillan Pier has become far more useful to the fishing industry after years of upgrades, with a current day catch value of approximately $8 million dollars.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 