Public Meeting on Provincetown Roadwork to be Held Tuesday

PROVINCETOWN – State transportation officials will hold a public meeting tonight on corridor improvements and related work for Shank Painter Road and Route 6 to Bradford Street in Provincetown.

Current proposals call for the construction of pedestrian and bicycle facilities, repairing pavement and utility work.

State officials said that stretch of roadway is utilized by many pedestrians and cyclists every year, but there are currently few accommodations for them.

The meeting will be held at the Town Hall beginning at 5 pm, with remote attendance available as well.

Remote registration information can be found on the state’s website here.