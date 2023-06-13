You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Public Meeting on Provincetown Roadwork to be Held Tuesday

June 13, 2023

CCB MEDIA PHOTO
Provincetown Town Hall

PROVINCETOWN – State transportation officials will hold a public meeting tonight on corridor improvements and related work for Shank Painter Road and Route 6 to Bradford Street in Provincetown.

Current proposals call for the construction of pedestrian and bicycle facilities, repairing pavement and utility work.

State officials said that stretch of roadway is utilized by many pedestrians and cyclists every year, but there are currently few accommodations for them.

The meeting will be held at the Town Hall beginning at 5 pm, with remote attendance available as well.

Remote registration information can be found on the state’s website here

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


