Ruck4HIT Registration Deadline Approaches

MASHPEE – Heroes in Transition will hold its 6th Annual Ruck4HIT event in late April, though registration closes soon.

The event kicks off April 30 at 6 am and ends May 2 at noon and will allow residents to participate either in-person or virtually from all around the world.

While the race is usually a relay race that passes through every Cape Cod town, it was moved to a virtual event in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, both a virtual and in-person component will be offered, with the in-person event being held at Heritage Park in Mashpee.

Residents can register as individuals, can join a team, or start their own team on the HIT website.

“This year, we already have over a dozen teams who will be competing in a variety of ways. Some will be running with rucksacks while others are creating their own challenge, from walking to running to bicycling to kayaking to even playing pickleball,” said Ruck4HIT Co-organizer Steve Spencer in a statement.

“The great part about this year’s event is people get to choose how they want to participate while giving back to individuals who are serving and have served our country.”

The deadline for participants to sign up is 11:59 pm on Monday, April 5.