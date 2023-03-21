You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sandwich Boardwalk Closed Through Summer

March 21, 2023

SANDWICH – Quincy-based ACK Marine and General Contracting has been selected by Sandwich to rebuild the town’s boardwalk. 

The project is expected to cost just over $3 million. 

Construction is expected to take over a year to complete, which means the boardwalk will not be finished for this upcoming summer season. 

The project saw numerous delays since January of 2022, when a storm severely damaged the existing boardwalk already in need of rehabilitation. 

Town officials said that ARPA funds and other aid could pay for up to $2.6 million.

