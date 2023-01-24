Coast Guard OK’s Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement

SANDWICH – Sandwich has received approval from the Coast Guard to move ahead with its boardwalk replacement project following months of questions on permitting and jurisdiction.

Concerns that the US Army Corps of Engineers was actually responsible for the boardwalk and its permission would be required were quelled in December, with the final question being whether or not the Coast Guard had to sign off.

The boardwalk could technically be considered a bridge under their purview, however the Coast Guard told the town in a letter that they are only responsible to keep detailed record of the project and no bridge permit would be required.

With the question settled, the town looks to begin accepting bids next month.

Efforts to replace the bridge have been underway since January of 2022, when a storm severely damaged the existing structure already in need of rehabilitation.