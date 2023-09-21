You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sandwich Faces Lawsuit from Former Coach

September 21, 2023

SANDWICH – A civil lawsuit has been filed against Sandwich by a former Sandwich High School varsity baseball coach.

Brian Tomasini alleges that school officials made the decision in response to his union activities. He had been the baseball coach from 2015 to 2021, when his contract was not renewed.

Coaches are typically hired for one-year contracts that are renewed annually, and Tomasini says he was the only applicant and thought he was in good standing with the school, receiving no complaints on his performance.

In the teacher’s union, he participated in complaints and concerns related to Principal James Mulcahy, who recently has gone on a leave of absence.

He seeks up to $25,000, as well as reinstatement to the head coach position. 

A court hearing is scheduled for October 3 on the matter.

