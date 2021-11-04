Sandwich to Accept Storm Debris

SANDWICH – Following last week’s nor’easter, the Town of Sandwich has announced that it will accept storm-related brush from town residents.

The town’s Department of Public Works said that the brush will be accepted on Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13 from 8 am to 3 pm at Oak Crest Cove Field.

Town officials said that additional dates may be added depending on the demand for debris disposal.

All brush and logs under 12 inches in diameter will be accepted for no charge.

Proof of residency such as a transfer station sticker, vehicle registration or utility bill will be required.

Private contractors will not be allowed to dispose of brush at the temporary facility.