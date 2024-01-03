Scholarships Launched by Cape Cod Foundation

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Foundation has announced the launch of its annual Scholarship Program, which offers almost 100 different scholarships for graduating high school seniors, students currently in college, and adults pursuing degrees and certificate programs.

Scholarship opportunities are available on the foundations’ website through their universal application, and the foundation is also seeking volunteers with diverse backgrounds, experience, and an urge to support Cape Codders in their pursuit of post-secondary education to participate in the scholarship review process.

During last year’s round of awards, the foundation gave over $900,000 to 153 local students.

By Mattew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter