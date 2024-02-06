You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Seasonal Threat Of Potholes Starts Early

February 6, 2024

In this photo, you can see traffic control and maintenance on Route 6 east in Bourne Monday. Featured image caption: that same stretch of road last week, littered with potholes.

BOURNE – Pothole season has arrived early this year in Southeast Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation dispatched the pothole patrol to Route 6 eastbound on Monday. Last week, a constellation of craters opened up on the stretch of highway in Bourne and Sandwich after the Sagamore Bridge.

Traffic was backed up Sunday morning as crews performed the patchwork.

Typically, pothole season starts in March, but according to AAA, it started early thanks to January’s freezing temperatures and large volume of rain.

AAA says hitting a pothole can cause thousands of dollars in damage to a vehicle’s tires, steering and suspension systems.

Officials said it’s important to keep ample distance between you and the car in front of you, scan the road for potholes but slow down if you can’t avoid one, and make sure your tires are properly inflated. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

