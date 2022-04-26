Senator Cyr to be Honorary Chair for Arts Foundation’s Prelude to Summer

HYANNIS – Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr has been selected to be the honorary chair for the arts foundation of cape cod’s prelude to summer fundraiser.

Cyr said that he was honored to fill the position, highlighting the importance of arts and culture to the history and commerce of Cape Cod.

He has also spearheaded a number of efforts on Beacon Hill to support arts, including securing $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the Foundation’s Creative Exchange Program.

The yearly fundraiser to kick off the summer will be hosted on June 9th at the Hyannisport Club.

More information on the event can be found on the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod’s website.