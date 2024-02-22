Senator Moran Speaks At MIT About Future Of Fusion

HYANNIS – Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran is advocating for Massachusetts to embrace fusion technology.

On Wednesday, Moran spoke at the FusionX Invest energy industry conference hosted at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Moran took the stage to address industry leaders, researchers and policymakers and highlighted fusion energy as the most promising alternative to fossil fuels. She said even if we max out on wind and solar energy, it’s still not enough to address the United States’ need for clean energy.

“We know that if tomorrow we built every planned wind farm and dotted every rooftop from Martha’s Vineyard to Los Angeles with solar panels, we would still fall short of our clean energy needs,” said Moran. “I truly believe that fusion is the missing piece to our carbon emissions puzzle. Massachusetts has made a point to position itself to successfully invest in the development of innovative technologies that further us towards fossil fuel independence.”

Moran considers fusion the most promising alternative to fossil fuels and she is proposing several pieces of legislation.

One bill would create tax incentives for energy companies in Massachusetts and establish a fusion energy research center at a public institution of higher education. Another bill would direct the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities and Department of Energy and Energy Resources to examine potential uses for repurposing decommissioned and inactive power plants for next-generation energy needs such as fusion energy and battery storage.