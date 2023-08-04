Local Projects Poised to Benefit from Record $56B State Budget

HYANNIS – Several Cape Cod initiatives are poised to receive funds from the record $56 billion state budget recently approved by lawmakers.

Multiple towns are set to receive direct education aid, with about $7.5 million going to Sandwich, $5.5 million for Bourne, and $25 million for Barnstable.

The bill also includes unrestricted state aid for the towns totaling over $5 million.

As well, $5.7 million is included for operational assistance for ferry services.

The budget also includes the revenue from the new Fair Share amendment, also known as the Millionaire Tax. The money will fund transportation programs in addition to education.

In addition to town funds, the budget also allocates $46 million towards early childhood care; an issue local leaders including Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran say is adding another strain on the Cape’s already-stretched workforce.

Lawmakers came to an agreement on the spending plan almost one month after it was due.

The bill awaits approval from Governor Maura Healey.