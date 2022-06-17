You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Several Town Services to Close in Observance of Juneteenth

Several Town Services to Close in Observance of Juneteenth

June 17, 2022

Dennis Public Library. Photo Courtesy of the Town of Dennis.

BARNSTABLE – In observance of Juneteenth, several towns across Cape Cod will close their offices.

The Dennis Transfer Station will be closed Sunday and Monday, while the town offices will be closed just on Sunday.

In Barnstable, the transfer station will be closed Sunday while offices remain open.

In Yarmouth,  the disposal area will be closed on Sunday while offices will be closed on Monday.

Harwich will also be closing their town offices on Monday in observance of the holiday. 

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday last year after approval by President Joe Biden.

Celebrated each year on June 19th, Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 