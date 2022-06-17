Several Town Services to Close in Observance of Juneteenth

BARNSTABLE – In observance of Juneteenth, several towns across Cape Cod will close their offices.

The Dennis Transfer Station will be closed Sunday and Monday, while the town offices will be closed just on Sunday.

In Barnstable, the transfer station will be closed Sunday while offices remain open.

In Yarmouth, the disposal area will be closed on Sunday while offices will be closed on Monday.

Harwich will also be closing their town offices on Monday in observance of the holiday.

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday last year after approval by President Joe Biden.

Celebrated each year on June 19th, Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.