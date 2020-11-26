Solar Screening Tool Being Developed by Cape Cod Commission

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission has announced that they are completing the development of a solar screening tool.

The web-based application will aid developers in screening parcels of land, providing the relationship between natural and built features with the soon-to-be solar development.

The commission noted that while generating sustainable energy should be an important goal for the region, these large-scale solar projects have to be located at appropriate sites, in order to protect natural resources on Cape Cod.

They added in a statement that this upcoming tool can “help guide projects toward appropriate areas.”

The screening tool will soon be available on the commission’s website, following final internal reviews.