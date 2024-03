MARTHA’S VINEYARD – It’s been a big season for offshore wind. While Vineyard Wind ramps up power production just south of Martha’s Vineyard, another development; South Fork Wind, has finished construction 21 miles southwest of the island.

The 12 total turbines are installed, with some already delivering power.

The effort is owned jointly 50-50 between Ørsted and Eversource.

Electric cables bringing power into the New England grid are landed just offshore of Long Island, New York.