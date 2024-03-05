You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Southcoast Hospitals Makes Repeat Appearance On Newsweek List

March 5, 2024

WAREHAM – Tobey Hospital in Wareham and the other two campuses that make up the Southcoast Hospitals Group have made it onto Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals” list for the sixth year in a row.

Southcoast also includes Charlton Memorial and St. Luke’s in New Bedford.

President and CEO David McCready said the significant recognition is a direct reflection of the exceptional care and service of their providers, nurses and staff. 

“Our dedicated team delivers a comprehensive approach to health care, while deploying the latest technology and innovative treatments for our community,” said McCready. “I want to take a moment to thank the exceptional team here at Southcoast Health for their unwavering commitment to our patients and dedication to the highest standard of care.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


