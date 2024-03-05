Southcoast Hospitals Makes Repeat Appearance On Newsweek List

WAREHAM – Tobey Hospital in Wareham and the other two campuses that make up the Southcoast Hospitals Group have made it onto Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals” list for the sixth year in a row.

Southcoast also includes Charlton Memorial and St. Luke’s in New Bedford.

President and CEO David McCready said the significant recognition is a direct reflection of the exceptional care and service of their providers, nurses and staff.

“Our dedicated team delivers a comprehensive approach to health care, while deploying the latest technology and innovative treatments for our community,” said McCready. “I want to take a moment to thank the exceptional team here at Southcoast Health for their unwavering commitment to our patients and dedication to the highest standard of care.”