State Celebrates Reduction in Toxic Chemicals

HYANNIS – State officials are celebrating a decrease of toxic chemicals released in Massachusetts recently.

A 2022 toxics release analysis by the US ENvironmental Protection Agency showed that chemicals released from facilities were 21% lower in 2022 compared to 2013.

During the 10-year period, releases from manufacturing facilities decreased by 9% while the value added to the U.S. economy from manufacturing increased by 14%.

The analysis includes a 8% reduction in PFAS, a chemical that doesn’t break down readily and has been linked to cancer.

It’s been a target of regulation lately, with Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr spearheading regulation to phase out the chemical by the end of the decade in consumer products.