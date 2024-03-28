You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / State Celebrates Reduction in Toxic Chemicals

State Celebrates Reduction in Toxic Chemicals

March 28, 2024

HYANNIS – State officials are celebrating a decrease of toxic chemicals released in Massachusetts recently.

A 2022 toxics release analysis by the US ENvironmental Protection Agency showed that chemicals released from facilities were 21% lower in 2022 compared to 2013.

During the 10-year period, releases from manufacturing facilities decreased by 9% while the value added to the U.S. economy from manufacturing increased by 14%.

The analysis includes a 8% reduction in PFAS, a chemical that doesn’t break down readily and has been linked to cancer.

It’s been a target of regulation lately, with Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr spearheading regulation to phase out the chemical by the end of the decade in consumer products.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 