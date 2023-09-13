State Expands Migrant Housing Plan to Yarmouth Harborside Suites

YARMOUTH – Plans to utilize the Yarmouth Resort as a shelter for homeless migrant families has been put on hold by state officials, though they are moving ahead with plans to house families elsewhere in the town.

Six families were placed in rooms at the Harborside Suites motel, according to town officials.

State officials said that they currently have capacity for 23 rooms at the motel, which may increase to up to 35 rooms.

As part of the state of emergency declared in Massachusetts related to a recent influx of migrants, Yarmouth Resort was proposed as a temporary shelter utilizing 80-100 rooms.

Zoning and Occupancy permit concerns led to the plan being put on temporary hold, according to state officials.

According to Yarmouth Town Administrator, Robert Whritenour, “The Commonwealth seems insistent on a Yarmouth location as part of this program. We continue to believe that the proper zoning is not in place to support this use, as the local bylaw limits individual stays to no more than thirty days. We are working to get as much information as possible on the impacts of this state emergency program here in Yarmouth, and we will be sharing this information as it becomes available.”

Families are also currently being sheltered in Eastham and Joint Base Cape Cod, two other communities involved in the state’s sheltering plan.

Governor Maura Healey previously said that she is seeking federal assistance.

The full statement from the Town of Yarmouth can be found on the town’s official website here.