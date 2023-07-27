State Suspends Fireworks Shooter’s License After Vineyard Incident

OAK BLUFFS – A fireworks expert from Maine has had his license suspended by the Massachusetts Fire Marshal after more than two dozen unexploded commercial fireworks shells washed ashore on Chappaquiddick Island after July 4 following an Edgartown Independence Day celebration.

Anthony Marson accepted a 10-year suspension preventing him from conducting pyrotechnics work in the Commonwealth for the next five years.

State fire officials said the unexploded shells ranged from three to eight inches in diameter and were highly explosive, with a potential to cause grave injury.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, his employer, Central Maine Pyrotechnics, could face a two-year prohibition if it violates the terms of a licensing disposition reached this week.

The following is the full statement from the state fire marshal’s office: