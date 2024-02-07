Steamship Authority Nantucket Trip Reservations Open Thursday

FALMOUTH – Vehicle reservations for summer Steamship Authority trips open Thursday after delays caused by technical difficulties.

It’s the new opening date for online reservations after technical difficulties last month. The general public may start booking summer reservations on the Nantucket route at 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Booking for summer reservations on the Martha’s Vineyard route will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 14. Both openings will cover travel from May 15 through October 20.

Authority officials said the opening times on these days have been changed to 8 a.m. to provide enhanced support services to customers.

A review by the Authority’s IT team traced last month’s issues to underperforming a cloud-based web server and communication failures of on-premises web servers.