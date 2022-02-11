You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sunday Journal – Transforming the Cape Cod Rail Trail

Sunday Journal – Transforming the Cape Cod Rail Trail

February 11, 2022

The Cape Cod Rail Trail is receiving focus from several organizations lately, including the Town of Sandwich and the Cape Cod Commission which look to expand the trail to become a region-wide connector. Sean Polay with the Sandwich Bikeways and Pedestrian Committee says that the expansion would lead to a more vibrant, healthy Cape, and would also help get CO2-emitting cars off the road.

