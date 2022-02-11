The Cape Cod Rail Trail is receiving focus from several organizations lately, including the Town of Sandwich and the Cape Cod Commission which look to expand the trail to become a region-wide connector. Sean Polay with the Sandwich Bikeways and Pedestrian Committee says that the expansion would lead to a more vibrant, healthy Cape, and would also help get CO2-emitting cars off the road.
Sunday Journal – Transforming the Cape Cod Rail Trail
February 11, 2022
