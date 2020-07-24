You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sunday Journal with the Woods Hole Film Festival

Sunday Journal with the Woods Hole Film Festival

July 24, 2020

The 29th Annual Woods Hole Festival takes place from July 25 to August 1 and founder and executive director Judy Laster talks to us about the transition to a virtual event this year. We also talk to film directors Kate Davis and David Heilbroner, producer Tamara Weiss and Sally Taylor, the daughter of Carly Simon and James Taylor, about their new film “Born into the Gig”, which is a part of this year’s festival.

