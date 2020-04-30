You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Moran Picks Up Endorsements From Reps. Peake, Fernandes

April 30, 2020

FALMOUTH – Susan Moran, the Democratic candidate for the open Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate seat in the upcoming special election, has been endorsed by State Representatives Sarah Peake of Provincetown and Dylan Fernandes of Falmouth.

Both Peake and Fernandes praised Moran’s work as a selectwoman in Falmouth and as a Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates member.

A joint statement from both representatives said that Moran would be the ideal choice to represent the district on Beacon Hill.

Moran will be facing off against Republican Jay McMahon in the special election on May 19.

The seat was left vacant by Vinny deMacedo late last year, who left office for a job at Bridgewater State University.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


