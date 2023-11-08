You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Truro Officials Working Through Voter Registration Challenges

November 8, 2023

TRURO – Town officials in Truro are tackling the 66 voter registration challenges filed with the town ahead of the special town meeting originally scheduled for October 21.

Officials have since continued the meeting to allow for investigation into what town officials reported may have been illegal voting efforts by part-time residents.

Headlining items on the warrant includes a proposal for 160-unit affordable housing development near Truro Central School and a new Department of Public Works expected to cost at least $15 million dollars. 

The issue drew the attention of Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr, who said he was considering requesting that the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office investigate the matter.

Cyr is a Truro native.

The initial statement from the Town of Truro announcing the continuation of town meeting can be found here.

