PROVINCETOWN – Local scientists are getting their first look of the ocean through a shark’s eyes after the first successful deployment of the camera tag on the marine predator in the southeast.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy posted some of the footage to their social media, showing off the world through the perspective of 3,000 white shark “LeeBeth.”

According to the conservancy, the tag is inserted near the base of the dorsal fin and detaches from the shark after several days.