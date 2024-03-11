VIDEO: Digital Equity Taking Center Stage for Upper Cape

Digital equity for the region is taking center stage as the Cape Cod Commission seeks public input from Upper Cape towns on their service experience.

The Draft Town of Bourne Municipal Digital Equity Plan is out now for public comment, which tackles everything from technological hurdles in day to day life to general digital literacy.

The effort is in addition to the ongoing Broadband Needs Assessment examining service across Barnstable County as a whole, with more data expected in April and May.

Deputy Director Steven Tupper says these plans are integral for towns planning solutions and looking to apply for funds.

More investment in publicly accessible Wi-Fi, digital literacy classes for older residents, and lendable hotspots are examples of programs that can utilize implementation funding.

The Bourne plan is out for comment through March 25.

Comments can be made the following ways: