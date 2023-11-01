VIDEO – Hyannis Film Festival with Bill Ferrall

Bill Ferrall joins Grady Culhane to discuss the upcoming Hyannis Film Festival and this year’s theme of neurodiversity. He also talks about the ongoing strikes in Hollywood and what it means for the future of the film industry.
Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.
