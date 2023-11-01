You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / VIDEO – Hyannis Film Festival with Bill Ferrall

VIDEO – Hyannis Film Festival with Bill Ferrall

November 1, 2023

Bill Ferrall joins Grady Culhane to discuss the upcoming Hyannis Film Festival and this year’s theme of neurodiversity. He also talks about the ongoing strikes in Hollywood and what it means for the future of the film industry.

