VIDEO: Steamship Authority Consultant Says IT Outdated | The research season Ends for White Shark Tagging

A technology consultant for the Steamship Authority says a new reservation system is urgently required after numerous breakdowns for the tool in recent years. Thomas Innis of Gibbis LLC told the Board of Governors at their recent meeting that the 1997 reservation system is causing several technological issues for the ferry service. He warned that its provider will soon be retiring from the industry, as well. The consultant said the upgrade could be costly, but necessary for the continued operation of the service. The report comes as the ferry service gears up for the busy summer season — reservations open January 23 for vehicle transport.

The research season has ended for the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

The 2023 research season has been completed for the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, as they continue supporting scientific research, improving public safety, and educating the community. Dr. Gregory Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, working with the Conservancy, tagged 34 white sharks off Cape Cod during 22 research trips conducted from July through late October. Since the Division began its tagging program, 304 individual white sharks have been tagged off the coast of Cape Cod.