Way-Ho Restaurant Has Until Mid-November to Solve Grease Trap Issue

October 4, 2023

BOURNE – A Buzzards Bay restaurant that officials said has grease trap issues could jeopardize new town sewer system equipment has until mid-November to get the kitchen up to code.

The Bourne Board of Sewer Commissioners sent a letter to Way-Ho owner Benny Chu, outlining how he must solve the grease trap problems violating both local and state rules.

The owner has taken steps to remedy some of the issues, including cleaning the external grease trap.

Town officials also previously acknowledged that internal traps were not required by the state when the building was constructed. 

