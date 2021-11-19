You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Gov. Baker Helps Kick Off Wind Farm Construction

November 19, 2021

BARNSTABLE (AP) – U.S. Interior secretary Deb Haaland has joined with Gov. Charlie Baker to mark the groundbreaking of the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the United States. 

Haaland said Thursday in Centerville that the Vineyard Wind 1 project is the first of many that will contribute to President Joe Biden’s goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. 

The farm will generate enough electricity annually to power more than 400,000 homes. 

Fishing groups have said the federal government did not adequately account for impacts on their industry.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. 

