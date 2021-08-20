Yarmouth Developer Announces Lottery for Rentals

YARMOUTH – As the Cape Cod & Islands region continues to struggle with pricey housing and low rental inventory, the Residences at Yarmouth Gardens mixed-income development is accepting applications for its 40 apartments.

The development is currently under construction on Route 28 in West Yarmouth.

All qualified applicants will be entered into a lottery for the one, two or three bedroom apartments.

Two units are fully accessible for those with mobility impairments, and one is designed for those with sensory impairments.

The housing development is expected to be completed in February of 2022.

“Yarmouth Gardens is further evidence of Yarmouth’s strong commitment to affordable housing and the revitalization of Route 28. The project is a unique public-private partnership that is creating more housing options for local seniors and families who are struggling to make a living on Cape Cod,” said Yarmouth Board of Selectman Chair Mark Forest.

More information on the development can be found on their website.