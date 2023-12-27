Yarmouth New Town Seal Proposed

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth could soon get a new seal if approved by voters.

The Yarmouth Town Seal Committee reportedly presented a new design to the select board and requested they officially support the design.

The matter would require approval at town meeting, which would also include public information sessions beforehand. Critics of the current seal say that the Wampanoag man depicted is not dressed accurately, and the teepee besides him is also not consistent with native culture for the region.

The new design would feature a pine tree, a sailing ship and Point Gammon Lighthouse, but no figures representing people.