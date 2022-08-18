Yarmouth Select Board Praises Retiring Police Chief

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth select board members praised the work of Police Chief Frank Frederickson as his retirement approaches and his successor is chosen.

Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon, who has been selected to take over as chief, said that he is honored to carry on the strong leadership trends set by previous department leaders, including Frederickson.

“We do have a very great police department. It’s a deep bench, as Chief Frederickson says, and that is through the hard work of Chief Peter Carnes, Chief Michael Almonte, and Chief Fredrickson training us to take over for the next person,” said Lennon.

Board members including Peter Smith said the three strong candidates for chief show how well Frederickson led the department.

“The structure of the police department is a badge that the town should wear very proudly. The retiring chief should be very proud of all the work that he’s done with all the folks that work for him. An extremely professional group,” said Smith.

Other candidates for Chief included Lieutenants Andrew O’Malley and Michael Bryant.

Frederickson will retire on October 31 after serving for 43 years, in accordance with state requirements dictating the maximum age of police chiefs.