Local Non-Profit Announces 2021 Stewardship Awardees

Yarmouth – CARE for the Cape & Islands recently announced the recipients of their 2021 Stewardship Awards, recognizing individuals helping to create a sustainable and healthy environment.

CARE for the Cape and Islands is a non-profit organization which aims to preserve the natural environment of the Cape & Islands through philanthropic initiatives and community outreach.

Numerous local leaders and private and non-profit organization attended the event, which featured speakers from the local community and Take Care Tahoe, an environmental stewardship collaborative from Nevada.

The CARE Business/Organization Stewardship Award was given to Stephanie Murphy, Woods Hole Sea Grant Communications Specialist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute.

Murphy was noted in organizing a successful boat shrink wrap program, which worked with numerous municipalities to remove an estimated 15-20,000 pounds of shrink wrap from the ecosystem over a 12-week period.

The Youth Award was presented to Harwich student Zoe Simmons, who authored two articles for the school’s paper promoting the health of the local environment.

Simmons is also a member of student environmental club The Blue Crew, by Ocean Protection Advocacy Kids (OPAK).

“We believe that it’s important to recognize and encourage those individuals’ and organizations that are doing amazing things to take care of this special place,” said CARES for the Cape and Islands Director Jill Talladay. “Our stewardship awards are presented to those who go above and beyond, on a regular basis.”

To learn more about CARE for the CAPE and Islands, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter