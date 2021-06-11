Local Organizations Receive Housing Grants

HYANNIS – Several grants of $1,500 each have been awarded to local organizations that assist with housing issues on Cape Cod and the Islands.

The money was secured for the organizations from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation with help from Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors.

The five organizations that received grants include Belonging to Each Other, Assist Nantucket, Champ Homes, The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center, and the Lily House.

They specialize in services such as providing transitional housing during the winter, short-term rental assistance, and housing help for veterans and hospice patients.

In order to be eligible for one of the grants, organizations must be nonprofits that work in collaboration with a realtor in the Cape Cod and Islands area, most working in an area related to housing.

Together, the selected organizations help many residents throughout the Cape with housing and other needs.

As local property prices continue to remain high, many on the Cape are struggling to find affordable housing options.

The job instability caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic is still causing residual economic struggles, which can also affect housing stability.