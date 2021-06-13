You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Two Agencies Collaborate to Help Pet Owners

Two Agencies Collaborate to Help Pet Owners

June 13, 2021

Courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Boston

FALMOUTH – The Animal Rescue League of Boston and Friends of Falmouth Dogs recently collaborated to provide low cost spay and neuter services for local pets.

The Animal Rescue League’s program “Spay Waggin’” is a mobile surgical clinic that travels to help with spay and neuter services.

Nearly a dozen pets from local families in need received the spay or neutering surgeries.

The Animal Rescue League also provided Friends of Falmouth Dogs with food to distribute to pet owners nearby.

Friends of Falmouth Dogs is hoping to hold another similar event later this year with the help of the Animal Rescue League.

The Spay Waggin’ program performed over two thousand spay and neuter surgeries in 2020, they operate on the Cape and the South Shore.

Friends of Falmouth Dogs has been in operation for nearly 30 years in the Town of Falmouth.

They specialize in helping and taking care of local shelter dogs.

