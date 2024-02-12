Longtime Leader Of Nauset Youth Alliance Retiring

BREWSTER – The executive director of the Nauset Youth Alliance in Brewster is retiring.

David Rost will step down at the end of the school year in June. He has led the program since 2017.

“Though his accomplishments on behalf of the program are too numerous to list here, we would highlight a few examples. David helped implement a Social-Emotional Learning curriculum and established greater structure and systems. In addition to this curriculum development, David has hired and mentored excellent teachers, staff, and enrichment providers, which has helped grow enrollment,” says board president Heather Sprague.

She added, “And he has worked tirelessly to identify and apply for grants and donations, such that NYA’s financial outlook has never been stronger: we have been able to increase teacher’s compensation and benefits to be a leader in the marketplace, we have been able to limit tuition increases, and our cash reserves have never been healthier.”

Sprague continued, “We are also grateful for David’s leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his consistent efforts to serve the broader Brewster community through consistent coordination and communication with other community stakeholders. Most of all, however, we thank David for his unwavering support and care for the children who have attended NYA under his leadership.”

The Nauset Youth Alliance provides after-school and summer childcare for kids 5-to-14 at Eddy and Stony Brook Elementary Schools.

The Nauset Youth Alliance Board of Directors has started the process of finding Rost’s successor. A link to the job description can be found here. Those interested in learning more about this role should contact Melissa Oomer, [email protected].