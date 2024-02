FALMOUTH – The Housing Assistance Corporation is scheduling an information session for two affordable condominiums in Falmouth.

The newly-constructed Wild Harbor Condos are in a development located at 213 North Falmouth Highway.

The homes will be awarded through a lottery selection process. A virtual info session is scheduled for March 6th at 6 p.m. You can register on the Housing Assistance Corporation website.

The deadline to apply will be on April 17th.