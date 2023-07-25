Love Live Local Fest Returns In July

HYANNIS – Love Live Local is preparing to kick off the eleventh season of its triannual celebration of local cuisine, music, and craftspeople on July 30 at Aselton Park.

This year’s edition will be held on the final Sunday in July and September from 11 am to 5 pm at Aselton Park, and the first Saturday in December on the Hyannis Village Green.

The events will include over 75 local pop-ups, featuring artists, artisans, and brands throughout the Cape.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Cape Cod 5, Commonwealth Wind-Avangrid, Devil’s Purse Brewing Company, and True North Events Rentals.

Food trucks will be present at the event, complemented by a craft beverage garden serving drinks from Devil’s Purse Brewing Company and Truro Vineyard.

The event is family-friendly with a kids’ zone run by the Cape Cod Maritime Museum, featuring a touch tank with friendly sea creatures, and a hands-on mini-boat challenge.

Local bands Jo & Co. and Nautilus will perform on center stage at 11:30 am and 2:30 pm, respectively.

The yearly event has drawn appreciation from local business owners, many of whom operate online and use the event as an opportunity to interact with their customers in a personal setting.

“Love Local Fests are the heart of the artisan community here on Cape Cod,” said Brianna Sullivan, owner of Boho & Glitz.

“I look forward to the events each year not only to meet new and catch up with existing customers but also to support all my artisan friends I’ve made over the years!”

Love Live Local is a non-profit promoting local businesses on Cape Cod.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter