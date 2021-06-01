Love Local Fest Back on for Summer

HYANNIS – Love Live Local’s Love Local Fests are back on for the 2021 season.

The summer Love Local Fests will be held on Sunday, July 25 and Sunday, September 26.

The gatherings will take place at Aselton Park on Hyannis Harbor and will feature local artists, artisans, farmers, food trucks, and entertainment.

Seventy-five-to-120 independent makers from Cape Cod will be showcasing their work throughout the event.

Love Local Fest is free and open to the public.

The aim of the event is to gather and strengthen the community through supporting local businesses, many of which have suffered hardships due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

There will also be Love Local Fests in December for a “Holiday Edition” held on December 4 and 5.

“It’s a homecoming in a way,” said CEO of Love Live Local, Amanda Converse. “We’ll be able to gather with our community and really celebrate our local businesses.”